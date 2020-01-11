|
WILKES-BARRE — Geraldine M. Mrochko, 91, of Wilkes-Barre passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Born July 13, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Grace Murphy Fenimore.
Before retiring, Geraldine and her husband of 62years owned and operated the Tavern Restaurant on the site of the Old Fell House Tavern in downtown Wilkes-Barre for many years.
Her husband, George J. Mrochko, died on Dec. 26, 2009. Sisters, Ellen Dunaway and Kaye Hyder; and a brother, Alfred Fenimore, also preceded her in death.
Geraldine will be greatly missed by her sons, George Jr. of Parsons, Ronald of Kingston and Bradley of Nuangola; daughters Deborah Sterling of Forty Fort, Doreen Wojtowicz of Miners Mills and Barbara Hawkins of Apopka, Florida; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other family and friends.
Geraldine's family will celebrate her life privately.
