WYOMING — Geraldine M. Pizano, 87, resident of Wyoming, entered into eternal life on Monday, April 13, 2020. For a short time recently, she was a patient at Wesley Village in Pittston Township.

Born in Swoyersville on June 29, 1932, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Saxon. Gerry was a graduate of Swoyersville High School, Class of 1950.

She married Philip L. Pizano, her husband of 63 years, on July 5, 1952, and lovingly raised their family of seven children in Wyoming. After raising their family, Gerry worked for many years as a trusted school crossing guard for Wyoming Borough.

Gerry's focus in life was undeniably family and faith. She cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren, always guiding and teaching the word of God, which defined and guided all aspects of her life.

Additionally, throughout her time on earth, she served as a living example and dedicated member of the Catholic faith. Many hours of her life were devoted to serving as a Eucharistic Minister, CCD teacher, member of Christian Mothers, and bazaar fundraising chairperson all benefiting the Parish of St. Barbara, of which she was a member.

Gerry had many hobbies, including sewing, crocheting, knitting, reading, and bird-watching. She loved watching her New York Yankees, and found going to auctions a fun pastime. She enjoyed music and played piano almost daily. She and Phil enjoyed camping, square dancing and taking trips to Lancaster in the fall, and Wildwood in the summer.

Preceding her in death is her loving husband, Philip; daughters, Catherine Pizano and Ann Marie Thomas; grandson, Donnie Pizano; great-granddaughter, Kalee; son-in-law, Duane Sbriscia; sister, Judy Saxon Yaglowski; and brother, George Saxon.

She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her surviving children: Philip Pizano, of Plains Township; Donna Sbriscia, of New Village, N.J.; David Pizano and his wife, Jean Ann, of Swoyersville; Jeanne Wisnewski, of Wyoming; Gerry Lynn Butler and her husband, Brian, of West Pittston; son-in-law, Edward Thomas, of Wyoming; sixteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Zekas, of Dallas; brother-in-law, Joseph Pizano, of West Pittston; and nieces and nephews.

Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Gerry will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Due to recent COVID-19 recommendations and restrictions, the family will have a private viewing and burial. A memorial service and Mass will be planned for a later date celebrating Gerry's life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gerry's name to Pennsylvanians for Human Life, 31 Hanover St., Wilkes-Barre, 18702-3617 or Social Concerns Committee, Parish of St. Barbara, 212 Memorial St., Exeter, 18643.

