PLAINS TWP. — Geraldine M. Rogers, 98, of Plains Township, died June 25, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains. Family and friends may call 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at church. Please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.