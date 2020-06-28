PLAINS TWP. — Geraldine M. Rogers, 98, of Plains Township, died June 25, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains. Family and friends may call 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at church. Please follow the practice of social distancing and masks are required. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.