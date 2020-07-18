Geraldine Mary Orbon Prymowicz, 85, died on July 14, 2020.

Geri was born on June 1, 1935, to Mary Rokosz and Frank Orbon and grew up in Nanticoke, where she graduated from Newport Township High School. She married Joseph Edward Prymowicz on June 28, 1958, at St. Stanislaus Church in Nanticoke, before moving to Garwood and later Westfield, N.J.

Geri held many positions including office manager in N.Y.C., and Furrier Shop manager in Westfield, N.J., while raising their three children, Deb, Diana and Joe. Geri and Joe retired to Nanticoke, where she lived until May of 2015, when she moved to Celina, Texas.

Geri loved her Catholic faith, her family, the Philadelphia Phillies, bingo, crocheting and making fleece blankets for those affected by substance abuse.

Geri was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Frank Orbon, her sisters, Francie O'Boyle and Lorraine Karvaski and her husband, Joe.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild: Deb and Tim Scheiwe, Brian and Lauren Scheiwe, Alex and Sarah Scheiwe, Diana and Bill Gordon, William Gordon Jr. and William Aloysius Gordon III and Joe Prymowicz.

Geri's cremains will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wanamie.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (North Central Texas Chapter) or the Blankets of Hope Ministry at First United Methodist Church in Grapevine (817-481-2559).

The family wishes to thank all the loving staff at Settlers Ridge Care Center in Celina, Texas.