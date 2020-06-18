SHAVERTOWN — Geraldine "Jean" R. Carey, 89, of Shavertown, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Meadows Nursing & Rehab Center, Dallas.

Born in Plymouth on Dec. 25, 1930, Jean was the daughter of the late John A. and Caroline (Ruzbarsky) Kraynak.

Jean was an active member of St. Therese's Church, Shavertown, where she served as a past president of their Altar & Rosary Society. She also was a leader in the Knights of Columbus Ladies of Assumpta and she served as an officer in the Zivena Slovak Beneficial Society.

Jean was a loving mother and grandmother, who cherished spending time with her family. She was an excellent baker, most famous for her homemade Christmas cookies. In her younger days, Jean was a fashion plate who travelled the world.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Carey; her son, Joel Kevin Carey; sister, Bette Joan Walters and her brothers, John and Paul Kraynak.

Surviving are her children: daughters, Janine C. Cornecelli and Janet Carey-Guthrie and son, John C. "Jay" Carey, along with their spouses (George, Paul and Judy). Also surviving are her grandchildren: John P. Carey, Christian A. Cornecelli, Alexander J. Guthrie and Jayne Ann Carey; and her sister, Marion Borland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, in St. Therese's Church, with the Rev. James Paisley officiating. Interment will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Lehman Township.

Funeral arrangements are by the George A. Strish Inc., Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.