PITTSTON — Geraldine W. Hyman, 97, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, with family by her side.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Max and Bertha Fleischer Weisberger and was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, Kingston, and attended College Misericordia. She was a sales clerk in the shoe industry and was a member of Temple Israel and Ohav Zedek.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by husband Harold Hyman; brother Daniel Weisberger; and sister Elaine Levy.

She is survived by her children, Marshal Hyman and his companion, Aniko Jacobovits, of McLean, Va., and Bonnie Musicus and her husband, Gene, of Lords Valley; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Gladys Weisberger; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. today, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, from the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with interment in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Community Alliance of NEPA, 60 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

