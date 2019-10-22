|
DALLAS — Gerard (Jerry) G. Innocenti, 76, of Dallas, died at home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, due to complications from a long and valiant battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born in Swoyersville on Dec. 23, 1942, he was the son of the late of Gino and Noemi (Iozzelli) Innocenti. His parents emigrated to the United States from Pistoia (Tuscany), Italy, in order to provide a better life for their eventual family. He grew up with a large extended family and very close-knit group of neighborhood friends. He attended local parochial schools including Holy Trinity Elementary and West Side Central Catholic High School.
He received the A.B. degree in history (magna cum laude) from King's College, Wilkes-Barre, in 1964, after which he worked as a graduate assistant in the Department of History at Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, earning the M.A. there in 1966. After one year as an instructor in history at Gannon College, Erie, he returned to graduate study at Bryn Mawr College, Bryn Mawr, supported by a fellowship and assistantships during his stay.
Jerry was a recipient of a Fulbright-Hays Grant, and completed dissertation research in Italian Agrarian History at the University of Pisa, Italy, during the 1970-1971 academic year. He returned to the United States in 1971, and served as graduate assistant in the Department of Italian at Bryn Mawr College.
While continuing his research in Italian Agrarian History, he began his teaching career at Kutztown State College in September of 1972. He received the Ph.D in Medieval and Modern European History at Bryn Mawr College in 1978, having successfully defended his dissertation, San Quirico: A Case Study of the Crisis of the Mezzadria in Rural Pistoia, 1900-1960, in 1977.
From 1972 until his retirement in 2003, he was a member of the Department of History of Kutztown State College/University, rising from the rank of assistant professor to that of professor. During those 31 years, he devoted himself to teaching, scholarship and service to his department, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and the University. In 2003, the Council of Trustees of Kutztown University granted him emeritus status.
Some of his fondest memories are of the time he spent growing up in Swoyersville and later, the time he was able to spend with his family in the United States and in Italy and France. He and his wife, Brenda, spent each year traveling to Italy, France and many other places near and far, until he was no longer able to do so. He was loved by everyone who knew him and the feeling was mutual. In his later years, nothing pleased him more than seeing all the new additions to the family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Frank.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Brenda Evelt Innocenti; his sister, Jennie Krogulski; his sister-in-law, Margaret Innocenti; his nieces, Judy Nieman and Gina Wood; his nephews, Kenneth Krogulski, John, Frank and Michael Innocenti; his cousins, Pia Selecky, Norma Warmouth, Corinne Yarmel, Renzo Tognelli (Faenza, Italy) and Cesare Innocenti (Pistoia, Italy), as well as many great nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives in many parts of the world.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. The Rev. Michael Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.
Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church on Friday morning for the Mass.
Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, can be made to the King's College Presidential Hope Fund, 133 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, care of Catholic Social Services, 33 E. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre 18701, or the .
