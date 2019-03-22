FORTY FORT — Gerard "Gerry" Martin Finnerty, 69, of Forty Fort, passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Born Oct. 4, 1949, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary Finnerty of Pringle. Gerry attended Central Catholic High School in Kingston, graduating with the Class of 1968. He earned an associate's degree in business from Luzerne County Community College soon after.

Gerry and his father, Mickey, started Mickey Finn and Son Construction, later becoming Finnerty Construction in the 1970s, and worked throughout the Wyoming Valley. He spent the rest of his working life building and remodeling homes, renting apartments and snow-plowing properties.

He met his future wife, Kathy Walker Finnerty, and they were married in 1981 in Kingston. Soon after, they began their family with Gerard in 1982, Kate in 1983 and Robert in 1985.

Gerry loved his children and grandchildren, enjoying many adventures at their summer house at Harveys Lake. "Dock Days" were spent swimming, having fun with friends, and boating.

He was always there to lend advice and a helping hand to anyone in the community. During the last few years, he remodeled each of his children's homes from coast to coast with great sacrifice, educating them with tricks of his trade.

Gerry truly enjoyed his longtime memberships in many local organizations, including St. Ignatius Church and its Holy Name Society, Kingston; the Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick; Forty Fort Lions Club; the Harveys Lake and Dallas American Legion; and a former member of Pringle council.

With an infectious smile and charismatic personality, he got to know a vast amount of friends and acquaintances with whom he would share stories and assist with any projects.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy; children Gerry, of San Jose, Calif., Kate, John, Finn and Benjamin Krispin, all of Harveys Lake, and Bob and Nicole Finnerty and their expected son, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey; brother Michael and his wife, Maureen, of Pringle; and sisters Mary Jane Shinzo and her husband, Michael, of Wilkes-Barre, and Ellen Stair, of Florida. Also, he was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews.

There will be a wake service 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. Family and friends are invited to attend.

The funeral will be held starting at 10 a.m. Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church.

As the road rose up to meet one of our community's most legendary Irishmen, his family and friends are left with so many warm, funny and loving memories. They ask to please take a minute and think of your favorite "Gerry Story" and smile as God holds him in the palm of his hand.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.maher-collins.com.