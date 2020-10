WILKES-BARRE — Gertrude G. (Gibbons) Alles, 94, resident of the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre, died Oct. 7, 2020. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Saint Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Masks and social distancing will be required. The John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., of Wilkes-Barre, are honored to care for our friend Mrs. Alles at this time.