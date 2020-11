PITTSTON TWP. — Gertrude Grace Musto, 88, of Pittston Township, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. She is survived by her husband, James A. Musto Jr. Private interment will be in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.