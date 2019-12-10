SWEET VALLEY — Gertrude "Gerty" (Rosencrans) Roman, 92, of State Route 118, Sweet Valley, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019, at her home in Fairmount Township surrounded by her loving family.

Born Sept. 17, 1927, in Mooretown (Ross Township), she was a daughter of the late Melvin L. Rosencrans Sr. and Myrtle (Kyttle) Rosencrans.

Mrs. Roman enjoyed being a homemaker. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family as well as car rides and playing cards.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Thomas Roman, on July 6, 1995.

Along with her parents and her husband, Earl, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Donna M. Record McMichael on May 28, 2016, and Cynthia Laubach, on June 15, 1985; her daughter-in-law, Valentina (Malencore) Roman, on Dec. 5, 2012; and by four brothers, Melvin, Wayne, Donald and Bruce.

Surviving are her son, with whom she resided, Patrick E. "Pat" Roman Sr.; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three granddaughter-in-laws; her son-in-law, Gerald J. McMichael, of Stillwater; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held noon Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the McMichael Funeral Home Inc., 4394 Red Rock Road, Benton (State Route 487), with the Rev. Raymond Purdy, Living Word Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in the Bethel Hill Cemetery, Fairmount Township. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon Friday morning at McMichael's.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the , 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

For online condolences or for additional information, please visit our website: www.mcmichaelfuneralhome.com.