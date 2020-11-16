PLYMOUTH – Gertrude W. Mazur, age 94, of Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11. She was cremated and will be buried at the family gravesite alongside her husband, George A. Mazur; father, Harry Watkins; mother, Frances Yavarski; brother, Robert Watkins, and his wife, Loretta Petcavage Watkins, who were all born in Plymouth. Surviving are her nieces and nephews. Interment will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp. Family and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements were entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.