1/
Gertrude W. MAZUR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PLYMOUTH – Gertrude W. Mazur, age 94, of Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11. She was cremated and will be buried at the family gravesite alongside her husband, George A. Mazur; father, Harry Watkins; mother, Frances Yavarski; brother, Robert Watkins, and his wife, Loretta Petcavage Watkins, who were all born in Plymouth. Surviving are her nieces and nephews. Interment will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth Twp. Family and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements were entrusted to the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved