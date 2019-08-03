EDWARDSVILLE — Gilberta "Bertie" Krimmel, 84, of Edwardsville, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Celtic Hospice in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. She is survived by her husband, William Krimmel.

Born in Vernon on Feb. 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Hazel Evans Dymond. She was a 1953 graduate of Tunkhannock High School and was a member of the Forkston United Methodist Church.

Gilberta was very active in her community. She volunteered as a den mother for Cub Scouts and worked for Ayers Chiropractic in Mehoopany.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons Ronald, of Mehoopany, Duane, of York, and Jason, of Indiana, Pa.; daughters Clifteena Furman, of Tunkhannock, and Randi Tourscher, of Dushore; two stepsons; four stepdaughters; 25 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend Gilberta's funeral service which will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, from Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with the Rev. Kenneth Krimmel presiding. Interment will follow in Vaughn Cemetery, Mehoopany. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gilberta's name to the .

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.