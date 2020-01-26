BLAKESLEE — Giuseppina "Pina" C. Lalli, age 89, of Blakeslee, formerly of Yeadon, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, at Geisinger South in Wilkes-Barre.

Pina was the wife of the late Richard G. Lalli, who passed away on April 23, 2007.

She was born in Canosa DiPuglia, Bari, Italy, on June 20, 1930, daughter of the late Michele and Rosina (Pennacchio) Pirolo.

Pina had worked as a manager at JC Penny in Upper Darby for 15 years.

She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Lake Harmony.

Pina was a member of the Pocono Mountain and Tannersville Senior Citizens, and Sons of Italy in Brodheadsville and Tobyhanna. She was a volunteer for Pocono Mt. Nutrition Center, a member and chairman for the Briar Crest Woods Development and the Lady of Charity, St. Camillo DeLellis in Italy.

She is survived by a brother, Paolo Pirolo, in Chieti, Italy; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Church in Lake Harmony.

Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 9 a.m. until Mass time Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the church.

Pina will be laid to rest with her husband at Sky-View Memorial Park Inc. in Hometown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Giuseppina C. Lalli to: St. Peter the Fisherman Church, P.O. Box 237, Lake Harmony, PA 18624.

Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.