BERWICK — Glen R. Washney, 57, of Berwick, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Ashley on May 27, 1961, he was a son of the late Michael and Gertrude (Zimmerman) Washney. He was raised in the Wilkes-Barre area and attended Coughlin High School, where he was on the wrestling team. After moving to Berwick, he was employed at several local companies. For the past 14 years, he worked at Wise Foods.

Glen greatly enjoyed fishing. He also liked playing cards, throwing darts and playing pool. When he was at home, his German shepherd, Emmalyn, was always at his side. Glen was very family-oriented. He loved entertaining family and friends and spending time with relatives at family gatherings.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 31 years, Mary A. (Shimko) Washney; sons, Keith Washney and wife, Yvonne, and Cory Washney, all of N.C.; daughter, Jessica Washney and fiancé, Michael Jurbala, of Berwick; adored granddaughter, Kaelyn; sisters, Sarah Spece and husband, Michael, of Plymouth, Kathryn Goodrich and husband, George, of Wilkes-Barre, Melissa Trumbower, of Plymouth, and Stephanie Thomas and husband, Joseph, of Wilkes-Barre; brothers, Michael Washney, of Plymouth, and Bill Washney and wife, Patricia, of Wilkes-Barre; brother-in-law, Gary Shimko and wife, Leann; sister-in-law, Marlene Shimko; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in law, Dorothy Shimko, and her companion, Charles Remensnyder; sister-in-law, Laura Washney; and brother-in-law, John A. Shimko.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Berwick. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]