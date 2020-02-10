NORTH WALES — Glenn Harold Johnson, 82, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020, at his home in North Wales. Mr. Johnson was born on Nov. 14, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre. He was the only child of Harold and Mary Estella (Fletcher) Johnson. He was a 1955 graduate of Coughlin High School and a graduate of Wilkes University.

In 1961, he married Sandra Mae Arnold, of Forty Fort.

Mr. Johnson began his career as a business education teacher at Coughlin High School. In 1966, he became business manager of the Shikellamy School District in Sunbury, and in 1971, joined the administrative staff of Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He served in numerous roles at Geisinger until 1987. Following his time at Geisinger, he held various positions in the field of medical group management. Mr. Johnson was a longtime member of the Medical Group Management Association. He was a fellow in the American College of Medical Group Administrators.

During the 1980s, Mr. Johnson was a board member of the Danville Area School District and also served as its president. He was a 50-year member of the Sunbury Masonic Lodge No. 22, and a member of the Irem Shrine in Dallas.

Mr. Johnson was a drummer and original member of Joe Nardone and the All-Stars in Wilkes-Barre. He continued to love music and play the drums throughout the rest of his life. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed playing many courses throughout the country. He was a lifelong sports enthusiast and spent many years cheering on his New York Giants, New York Yankees and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Mr. Johnson is survived by his three daughters: Jane Johnson, Gail Rusnak (Andy), and Mary Lynn MacKenzie; as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife.

Friends may call at the home of Andy and Gail Rusnak, 743 Calabria Lane, Ambler, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, between 2 and 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the - Philadelphia, Attention Development Office, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140; or call 215-430-4055.

The family is served by Craft-Givnish Life Celebration Home of Abington, www.lifecelebration.com.