MONROE TWP. — Glenn S. Hoyt Sr., 80, of Monroe Township, passed away at home Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

He was the third born of eight children to Margaret Elsie and Gersham Hoyt. He attended Dallas Area High School. He worked for General Cigar in Forty Fort for many years. He continued working for Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing in the same building, and later in Hanover Industrial Park as head of maintenance and safety, retiring at the age of 69. He also proudly served as Monroe Township Constable for over 30 years.

He was married to his wife of 50 years, Barbara (Metzger) Hoyt. He took great pride in providing for his family and enjoyed time spent with them. He held closely memories from family camping trips, hunting excursions, days spent fishing, and family gatherings at the holidays. He was known for being hard working, strong willed, always willing to help, and kind hearted.

He was a member of the Kunkle United Methodist Church, and was a Church Trustee for many years, as well as serving on various committees over time.

Glenn was an outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and camping. He was a dedicated member of many clubs, groups and associations, including North American Hunting & Fishing Clubs, South Mountain Land Association, the Hemlock Acres Lodge, and was one of the first members of the Harveys Lake Rod & Gun Club where he served on the Board of Directors and also as Vice President for over 20 years.

He also loved cars. In younger years, he raced motorcycles with the Back Mountain Enduro Riders and loved sharing stories about his motorcycles. He raced stock cars at Herb Harvey's Speedway in Lemon. He had a love for trucks, jeeps, and ATVs throughout his whole life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister,s Shirley Zajkowski, Constance "Connie" Dymond, and Theda Cragle; and adored grandson, Skyler James Notari.

He will be greatly missed by those he left behind. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Heather Myers, of Monroe Township, and Glenn & Amy Hoyt of Dallas; as well cherished grandaughter, Tesia Notari.

A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., 2386 State Route 118, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Kenneth Brown officiating. Friends may call the funeral home from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Kunkle United Methodist Church, 177 Old Highway Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.