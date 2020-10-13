1/1
Gloria M. Chupas
DALLAS — Gloria M. Chupas, 78, of Dallas, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert C. and Sylvia Conway Shorts and was a graduate of Coughlin High School.

Gloria retired from Social Security Administration, Wilkes-Barre. She was also affiliated with Pickett's Charge, Dallas. Gloria would love to talk with the guests and make them feel welcomed and she would love to go the extra step to make their experience more enjoyable. Gloria was a member of Gate of Heaven Church, Dallas.

Gloria was a wonderful and loving mother and wife in which she showed her spirt and the love of life. Daily, Gloria would ask to her family "What can I do to help you" and make the statement "Thank you for everything you do."

Her spirit and generosity will guide her family forever.

Gloria was preceded in death by sister, Sylvia Rose Knutsen.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald Chupas, at home; daughter, Sharon Chupas, of Hanover Township; Olivia Paige Chupas, Labrador Retriever; brother, Wilbert Shorts; sister, Theodocia Brown and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Our family is grateful for all the support and encouragement we have received. We are asking for everyone to be safe and take care of your family in this difficult time. We will keep you in our prayers.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Scared Heart, c/o 100 Williams St., Dunmore.

Online condolences can be made to Disquefuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
