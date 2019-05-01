ORANGE — Gloria (Bette) Neff Smith, 91, formerly of Orange, went to the arms of her loving savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Ann Finnerty Neff. She was a graduate of Pittston High School, where she was proud to be a cheerleader. After raising her family, she attended LCCC and became a licensed practical nurse. She was active in the Irem Hillbillies, Women's Auxiliary for the Provost Guard, and Order of the Eastern Star, Harmony Chapter. She was a member of the Orange United Methodist Church and a past president of the Cheerio Class.

Preceding her in death was her husband, William N. Smith; son, William R. Smith; grandson, William R. Smith Jr.; and granddaughter, Chris Smith Hartman.

Surviving are children, Sharon Hartshorne and her husband, Pastor Don Hartshorne, of Orange, and James E. Smith and his wife, Valerie, of Orange; daughter-in-law, Janet Smith, of Trucksville; grandchildren, Cheri and Christopher Banks, of Mars, Don and Jennifer Hartshorne, of Tallahassee, Fla., Beth and John Fagan, of Westminster, Md., Candice and Brandon Dickson, of Kansas, and Michael and Misty Smith, of Kingston; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Orange United Methodist Church, 2293 West 8th St., Orange, with the Rev. Ruth Lipples and son-in-law Pastor Don Hartshorne officiating.

Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Meadows Activity Fund, 4 E. Center Hill Rd., Dallas, PA 18612.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.