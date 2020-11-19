1/1
Gordon J. Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAVERTOWN — Gordon J. Evans, 86, of Shavertown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at United Methodist Homes-Wesley Village.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Hilda (Sultzer) Evans.

Gordon was a graduate of Taylor High School and a 1957 graduate of Mansfield State Teachers College, earning a bachelor's degree in music education. He taught music and chorus classes for 37 years at Wyoming Valley West School District, instilling a love of music to many of his students. He was the former Choir Director at Shavertown United Methodist Church and for the last 39 years, Choir Director at Firwood United Methodist Church, where he was also a member. He also directed the Orpheus Choral Society in Wilkes-Barre for many years. Gordon loved to sing so much that he felt everyone should learn to sing too. He always had a song in his heart.

Gordon, "Dad," "PaPa," "Grandpa" was a much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who's greatest joy was his family. In his spare time, Gordon also enjoyed gardening. He had a green thumb like no other. He loved to plant and he filled the flower beds that surrounded his home and his Firwood Church with beautiful flowers for all to enjoy.

In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his sister, Fay Gable, in September.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, the former Carol George; his children, Stephen Evans (Donna), of California; Diane Kelly (Jim), of Shavertown; Kenneth Evans, of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Jordan and Bryan Evans, of California; Ryan and Erin Kelly, of Shavertown; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Taylor and Dillon Evans, of California; sisters, Janet Zimmer, of Taylor; and Margaret Rousseau, of Georgia; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gordon loved his family so much that he prayed for their safety every day without fail and because of this, a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later, safer time. Dad's orders!

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., Shavertown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved