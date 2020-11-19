SHAVERTOWN — Gordon J. Evans, 86, of Shavertown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at United Methodist Homes-Wesley Village.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Hilda (Sultzer) Evans.

Gordon was a graduate of Taylor High School and a 1957 graduate of Mansfield State Teachers College, earning a bachelor's degree in music education. He taught music and chorus classes for 37 years at Wyoming Valley West School District, instilling a love of music to many of his students. He was the former Choir Director at Shavertown United Methodist Church and for the last 39 years, Choir Director at Firwood United Methodist Church, where he was also a member. He also directed the Orpheus Choral Society in Wilkes-Barre for many years. Gordon loved to sing so much that he felt everyone should learn to sing too. He always had a song in his heart.

Gordon, "Dad," "PaPa," "Grandpa" was a much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who's greatest joy was his family. In his spare time, Gordon also enjoyed gardening. He had a green thumb like no other. He loved to plant and he filled the flower beds that surrounded his home and his Firwood Church with beautiful flowers for all to enjoy.

In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his sister, Fay Gable, in September.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, the former Carol George; his children, Stephen Evans (Donna), of California; Diane Kelly (Jim), of Shavertown; Kenneth Evans, of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Jordan and Bryan Evans, of California; Ryan and Erin Kelly, of Shavertown; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Taylor and Dillon Evans, of California; sisters, Janet Zimmer, of Taylor; and Margaret Rousseau, of Georgia; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gordon loved his family so much that he prayed for their safety every day without fail and because of this, a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later, safer time. Dad's orders!

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., Shavertown.