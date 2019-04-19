PITTSTON — Grace A. Donahue, 94, formerly of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston on Nov. 16, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Irene Kilgallon Monahan.

She was a graduate of St. John's High School, Pittston, and in her earlier years had worked for the Social Security Administration and the IRS. She later worked at the Hollywood Shop in Wilkes-Barre.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

A loving mother and grandmother, Grace will be truly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis A. Turon, who passed away in World War II; second husband, Raymond J. Donahue; sons, Philip J. Donahue, Joseph R. Donahue and Patrick J. Donahue; sister, Marjorie Monahan Wills; and son-in-law, Dr. Raymond G. Chang.

Surviving are daughter, Sharon Donahue Chang, of Kingston; son, Michael Donahue and his wife, Barbara, of Malvern; grandson, Michael P. Chang, of Seattle, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10 a.m. until time of Mass in the church. Interment, parish cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence, visit Grace's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.