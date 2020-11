MINERS MILLS — Grace J. Kozich, 95, formerly of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, died Nov. 20, 2020. Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 695 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Those attending Mass should go directly to church Wednesday morning. Friends may call 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Masks are required. Please practice social distancing. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.