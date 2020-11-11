WILKES-BARRE — Grace M. Proeller, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Born Jan. 4, 1931, in Hanover Township, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Bedosky Hoover.

Grace was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School.

Grace and her husband, William, co-owned and operated the former Kew Tee Bar on North Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre for many years. Before retiring she was a sales associate at Boscov's, The Boston Store.

Grace was a voracious reader and enjoyed sharing her sewing skills with friends and neighbors.

Her husband, William H. Proeller, died Dec. 30, 1999. A brother, Ralph Hoover, also preceded her in death.

Grace will be greatly missed by her daughters, Grace Boris, Joan and her husband, Ed Triolo, June and her husband, Tony Gober and Diane and her husband, Don Miller; grandchildren, Chuck and his wife, April Boris, Desiree and her husband, Jeff Kreidler, Peter Triolo, Justin Gober, Brian and his wife, Kristy Miller and Jeremy Miller; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Addison Boris; sister, Joan and her husband, Richard Dzury; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Celebration of Grace's Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

