DALLAS — Grace Mary McCue, 83, of Dallas, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Damiano) Apolinaro and was a graduate of Luzerne High School.

Grace was a member of Gate of Heaven Church, the Altar and Rosary Society and the Dallas Women's Club. She and her husband, Paul, co-founded Dallas Auto Parts Inc. in 1973 and consistently contributed to the community of Dallas' business and social fabric.

Grace was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed by all that had the fortune of knowing her. Grace was an extraordinary person that lived life to the fullest and brought tremendous joy and love to her friends and family. Grace was an extremely gracious and kind person that made everyone feel important and special. She never met a stranger and was always available for those in want of help or need.

She was preceded in death by sisters-in-law Mary Edna Apolinaro and Katherine McCue; and brothers-in-law Paul Kane, Jack McCue, Donald McCue, Michael Dunleavy, William Cutter, Donald Gavigan and Harry Dombroski.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Paul, of Dallas, daughters, Dianne Brown and her husband Norm, of Wake Forrest, N.C., Susan McGroarty and her husband, Michael, of Pottstown, Beth Hermes and her husband, David, of Houston, Texas; son, Paul McCue and his wife Cheri, of Dallas; grandchildren, Rachael (Jason) Hayes, Lisa (Brett) Mazzerle, Paul T. (Jill) McCue, Erich (Casey) Mahle, Cara (Matt) Hartman, Kyle (Kasey) Mahle, Katie McGroarty, Jacquelyn (Wes) Bailey, Michael (fiancée Erin) Hermes, Josh (Amanda) Hermes, Amy (David) Meaney, Kaysie (King) Bolton, Brittney (Jim) Massey, and Drew Brown; brothers, James and Carl Apolinaro; brother-in-law, Gerald (Patty) McCue; sisters-in-law, Rita Cutter, Connie Dombroski, Dolores Dunleavy, Ann Marie Gavigan, and Sara Kane; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Because of the state and federal requirements regarding the COVID-19 virus, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The , 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.