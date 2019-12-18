WEST PITTSTON — Gracemarie (Tomashefski) Mruk, 76, of West Pittston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Aug. 6, 1943, in Pittston she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Anzalone) Tomashefski.

Grace always had a smile on her lips and a new recipe in mind she wanted to try. She loved cooking and caring for her family and friends and was greatly loved for her kind, generous heart.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Mruk.

Surviving are her daughter, Stacie Mruk, Washington, D.C.; her son, Greg Mruk, West Pittston; her brother, Joe Tomashefski of Phoenix, Arizona; and her aunts Concetta and Carmella Anzalone of West Pittston.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Grace's name to United Neighborhood Centers Of Northeastern.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Additional calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday. A blessing service will follow at 9 a.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Phil Webb will officiate.

Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Grace's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.