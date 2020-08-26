1/1
Gregory E. Brodginski
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — Gregory E. Brodginski, 84, of Ridgefield, Conn., passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, surrounded by his family after a short illness.

Mr. Brodginski was born in Nanticoke, March 12, 1936, and grew up in northeast Pennsylvania. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1957 and had a long career with IBM. He traveled the world extensively and resided in Paris, France, for four years and had lived in Ridgefield, Conn., since 1975.

Mr. Brodginski retired from IBM and later taught at Sacred Heart University and Marymount College. He was also a part time bookkeeper for Bernard's and Young's of Ridgefield and a volunteer for FISH. Mr. Brodginski was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Church. He loved his family, vacationing in Ocean City, N.J., and dessert.

Mr. Brodginski is survived by his wife of 39 years, Anne (Hall) Brodginski, as well as his children: Helene Brodginski, Mark Brodginski, William Brodginski and his wife, Shirley and Todd Brodginski and his wife, Marin, as well as eight grandchildren: Danielle, Michael, Emma, Gregory, Phillip, Carl, Hadley and Mirabelle, as well as two great-grandchildren, Adriana and Matthew.

He is also survived by two step-children, Meredith Valasek and Joseph Payne and two step-grandchildren; Jake and Kyle Valasek. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brodginski was predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth Dierolf Senecal.

Funeral services will be private.

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield, Conn., is in care of funeral arrangements.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
