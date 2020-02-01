SHICKSHINNY — Gregory P. Orosz, 81, of Shickshinny, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Wilkes Barre General Hospital.

Born March 17, 1938, in Weston, he was the son of the late Paul and R. Marie Manjone Orosz. He was a graduate of Lehman High School, Lehman.

Greg was a longtime resident of the Shickshinny area, where as a young boy he helped his father sell produce and his mother, Marie, operated their store at Broadway Corners in Broadway. Prior to Greg's retirement he also worked in the Cigar Mill for over 25 years, and in his later years worked as a salesman at local Ford Dealerships.

Greg served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the Sylvania Masonic Lodge No. 354 in Shickshinny. He enjoyed planting his garden every year and sharing the vegetables with his friends and family. Greg also enjoyed being with his family and friends and spending time with his loving wife, Betty.

Preceding his death, his wife of 58 years, Betty Belles Orosz in 2018.

Surviving is his sister, Carol Newhart, of Millville; Lynn Vincent, of Ashley; Sharon Hartless, of Virginia; and Mark Orosz, of Hanover. Greg also had many nieces, nephews and cousins he loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday from the Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny, with the Rev. Neal Martin officiating.

Interment will be in Sorber Cemetery, Reyburn.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Sylvania Lodge No. 354 will conduct a Masonic Funeral Service at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.