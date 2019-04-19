WEST WYOMING — Guido A. Nerozzi, 89, of West Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in West Wyoming, he was the son of the late Albert and Nella Melani Nerozzi.

Mr. Nerozzi was a 1947 graduate of West Wyoming High School and went on to join the U.S. Army during the Korean War, serving in Germany.

After his service, he worked and retired from the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

He belonged to St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming, and was a lifelong Yankee fan.

Preceding him in death were his wife, the former Mary Shipkowski, in 2010; and a brother, Angelo Nerozzi.

Surviving are his daughter, Andrea Nerozzi and her husband, Mark Stavish, of Wyoming; son, Michael and his wife, Lori Nerozzi, of Dallas; grandchildren, Michael Jr. and his wife, Maggie, Timothy Nerozzi, Denise Schloder and her husband, Nathaniel, and Luke and Nathaniel Stavish; great-grandchildren, Graham and Greta Schloder; and a cousin, Odetta Bucci, of Prato, Italy.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Military funeral honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Honor Guard at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish, 8th Street, West Wyoming.

Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming.

"The End of a Wonderful Life," he quoted.

