MOUNTAIN TOP — Sergeant First Class H. Allen Smith, U.S. Army, Retired, 57, a resident of Mountain Top, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

His loving wife is Joanne Powell-Smith. Allen and Joanne would have celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Nov. 1.

Born on June 29, 1961, in Geneva, Alabama, Allen was the son of the late Herbert Smith and Hazel (King) Smith Langley.

Allen was a graduate of DuBois High School, DuBois, Pennsylvania.

A proud United States Army veteran, Allen honorably served his country for more than 20 years. He was recipient of countless awards and decorations, merits of honor and accolades. Upon his retirement on Dec. 31, 2002, Allen had attained the rank of Sergeant First Class of the United States Army.

Following his military career, Allen went on to work as a veterans employment representative for Pennsylvania CareerLink, Wilkes-Barre,retiring from there last year.

Allen was a member of the Wilkes-Barre Rifle and Pistol Club. His passion for shooting led him to shoot competitively and he passed his passion for shooting on to each of his children. He also enjoyed working out at NEPA Cross Fit, where he was a regular; riding his motorcycle; hiking; and rooting on his favorite football team, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Above all, Allen's greatest joy in life was his family and the love and devotion he had for his wife, children and grandchildren was unwavering.

In addition to his wife, Joanne, Allen is survived by his four children, James Smith and his wife, Kristina, of Virginia, Kristina Smith, of North Carolina, Nicholas Powell and Nathanael Smith, both of Mountain Top; his four grandchildren; his sister, Robin Weible, of South Carolina; his brothers, Carl Langley and Donald Langley, both of Alabama; as well as his nieces, nephews and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Allen's funeral service which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12,2019, from the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Reverend Marcelle Dotson, family friend,officiating. At the conclusion of the funeral service, Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Army.

Family and friends are invited to Allen's viewing which will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, and again from 10:30to 11 a.m. on Friday morning at the funeral home.

For additional information or to send the Smith family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website,www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

The family has kindly requested that flowers be omitted. They would be honored if you would consider giving a contribution in Allen'smemory to the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, c/o Commission on Economic Opportunity, 165 Amber Lane, Wilkes-Barre, PA18702.