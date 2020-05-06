WILKES-BARRE — Prominent city funeral director, H. Merritt Hughes Jr., 78, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Mr. Hughes had been a third generation funeral director for more than 51 years, faithfully serving families of the greater Wilkes-Barre area. Born March 7, 1942, he was the son of the late H. Merritt Hughes Sr. and Alva Kashmere Hughes. He was a 1959 graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and Education from Lehigh University, Bethlehem. He followed his grandfather, father and mother, all funeral directors, into the family business, H. Merritt Hughes Funeral Home. He graduated from the American Academy of Funeral Service, New York, to become the third generation of funeral directors. Later, following a calling from the young age of 14, he furthered his education earning a master's degree in theology from the University of Scranton. Firmly rooted in the Wilkes-Barre community, he was affiliated with many civic and fraternal organizations. As a young man, he earned the esteemed Eagle Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the North End Citizens and Taxpayers Association, Wyoming Valley Council of Churches, Wilkes-Barre Rotary International, St. David's Society, Luzerne County Funeral Directors Association, Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, serving as District Governor, National Funeral Directors Association, International Order of the Golden Rule, Luzerne County Deputy Coroner, Landmark Lodge #442 Free and Accepted Masons, York Rite Bodies, Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies, and the Irem Temple Shrine. He was awarded the prestigious distinction of the 33rd degree Mason by the Supreme Council of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction of the Scottish Rite Masons, Lexington, Mass. Mr. Hughes served the above organizations in numerous leadership roles. A deeply religious and spiritual man, he was a longtime member of the former Calvary Episcopal Church, now Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre. He served the church as a licensed lay Eucharistic minister and lay preacher, beginning when he was 14 years old. He also served numerous local Protestant churches as a lay minister. He enjoyed preaching the word of the Lord and was proud to conduct services for many of the families he had the honor of serving. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of only eight years, Gwyneth Jenkins Hughes, who passed away in 1975 at the young age of 32, leaving him to raise four children; an infant sister, Alva; and a daughter-in-law, Kathryn Causey Hughes. He will be sadly missed by his children, Hugh Merritt Hughes III, Megan Hughes and husband, Rob Benevenga, Daniel J. Hughes and wife, Audra, David J. Hughes and wife, Lucia, grandchildren, Thomas, Hunter, James, Dante, Daniel, Dylan, David, Gwyneth, Gracie, Gabriel and Rhidian, sister, Nancy L. Hughes, nephews, Chad and Scott Straub, and his numerous friends, who he considered family. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. The family would like to thank the many cherished relationships our Dad had with the numerous friends and families who entrusted him with your loved ones in your time of need. He truly served with care, compassion and dignity. Arrangements were entrusted to his son and the fourth generation of the Hughes family of funeral directors, the Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store