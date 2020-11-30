MOUNTAIN TOP — Haley Marie Golomb, 26, of Mountain Top, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Haley was the daughter of Carol Kephart and the late Ronald P. Golomb.

Haley was a graduate of Crestwood High School. She enjoyed dance, cheerleading, singing and hanging out with her many friends. Haley's true passion was fashion. She was known by several nicknames: Halebop, Halebird, HG, and Hales.

Her kindness and humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She truly stuck up for and always befriended the underdog. Haley lived her life to the fullest; she did it her way.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald P. Golomb, grandfathers, Ronald Golomb Sr. And William Kohl, and grandmothers Carol J. Stone and Joyce Kohl.

She is survived by her mother, Carol Kephart, and brother Ronald L. Golomb; grandfather Sonny Kephart; aunts Rebecca Vanderveer, Jeannie Russo and husband Sal, Debbie Swan and husband Jeff, Mellissa Jardine and husband Tony, Leighann Golomb; Uncle Jay and Keith Golomb. She also has several cousins and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Mccune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, PA 18707. Friends may call between 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Interment will be held at 12:30 at Albert Cemetery following the funeral service.

Due to COVID we are asking friends and family to please wear a mask. There is a limit of how many people are allowed in the funeral home at once. Please be respectful of others who are waiting to pay their respects.