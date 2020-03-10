GLEN LYON — Harley Nicole Bopp, 18, of Glen Lyon, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

Born Nov. 9, 2001, in Round Rock, Texas, she was the daughter of Glenn Bopp of Glen Lyon and Tammy Mashburn Bopp of Texas.

Harley was a member of Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke and very involved with the youth group and the community. Harley loved elephants, the color orange and writing poetry. She was a senior at John S. Fine High School, Nanticoke.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are grandparents Bob and Debbie Cliburn; her brothers, Dalton Bopp and Blake Balderrama and his fiancé, Morgan Elmy; her sister Kayla Padden and niece, Brielle Nicole Padden; her sister Kathryn Kessler and husband, James with their five children, Chase Bricker, James Kessler II, Thomas Kessler, Samuel White and Kellan White.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Nebo Baptist Church, 75 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke. The family will receive friends for visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Harley's memory be made to the Nebo Baptist Church Youth Group, 75 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke PA 18634.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad Street, Nanticoke.

