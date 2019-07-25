HARVEYS LAKE — Harmon "Ham" Lloyd Bond, 89 of Harveys Lake, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 17, 1930, and was the son of the late Oliver C. Bond and Ruth M. (Baird) Bond.

Ham was a 1947 graduate of Meyers High School. He sailed the Great Lakes with the Merchant Marines and served in the U.S. Navy in navigation and as a cook, butcher and baker aboard the U.S.S. Midway. Ham is a retiree of Bethlehem Steel.

He enjoyed nature and wildlife and spending time in the woods, where he found his place to worship God. Ham was a skilled carpenter and landscaper. He took pride in fixing all things broken and beautifying all the homes he lived in. Ham also enjoyed antiquing and restoring them. He had a deep appreciation for history and enjoyed watching any good western movie.

His greatest joy in life was his family, who will cherish all the memories of huge bonfires and weenie roasts, wheelbarrow rides, tire swings, the tremendous efforts he would take to play practical jokes, the great meals he would prepare which were enough to feed the entire Navy, his stories from back in the good ole days and his beautiful "Perry Como" style voice, which would fill the air wherever he was.

Ham is preceded in death by brothers, Harold Bond and Charles Bond; sister Lois Shugar; and great-grandson, Kyle Kulp.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 68 years, Ruth Arlene (Traver) Bond; daughter Lori Kulp, of Dallas; son Mark Bond, of Lake Ariel; daughter Lisa Slocum and her husband, Ernest, of Dallas; sister Virginia Williams, of Lansdale; brother Jack Bond, of Plano, Texas; grandchildren Bradley, Kevin Bryan, Jody, Jessica, Joshua, Nathan, Matthew and Adam; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping his wishes, funeral arrangements are "to be a small family private affair" at the convenience of the family.

Private interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Sweet Valley.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

