EXETER — Harold Albert Ash, 87, of Exeter, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in West Pittston, he was the son of the late Howard and Clara Ann (Kern) Ash. He was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Class of 1950. He served in the US Air Force as Staff Sgt. in Korea and was Airman of the month in November 1953. He was awarded numerous awards including; Korean Service Medal, U.N. Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Ambassador of Peace Medal and numerous Presidential Awards. Prior to his retirement he was employed at Pope and Talbot Paper Company for 39 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of the Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, Loyal Order of Moose Pittston Lodge 1207 since 1970, and of Korean War Veterans of Wyoming Valley.

He was an avid hunter and loved to spend time at their cabin with his family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Gernhardt for all her loving care.

Preceding him in death was his daughter, Margaret Diane Argenio; brother, Howard Ash; and sisters, Flora Ramage and Eleanor Salerno.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, the former Rosemary Holleran; children, Thomas Ash and his wife, Cindy, of Dushore; Harold Ash and his wife, Mary K., of Exeter; Brian Ash and his wife Nicole, of Exeter; he was known as the greatest Papa to his 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Osiecki and her husband Leonard, of West Pittston; numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his loving dog, Clyde.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Tuesday in the Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Msgr. John J. Sempa officiating.

Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of Mass.

Interment will be private in the Mountain View Burial Park, Exeter Township.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball, P.O Box 1714, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

