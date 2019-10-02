WOODLAND, Calif. — Harold Carrison Long Jr., 77, of Woodland, Calif., passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Son of the late Harold Carrison Long Sr. and Ada Jane Leggett, Harold is survived by children Stephanie Long, of San Francisco, Calif., Jeffrey Long, of Pittsburgh, and Rachel (Francisco) Covera, of Pinion Hills, Calif.; grandchildren Bryce Long and Elizabeth Long, of Pennsylvania, and Samantha Corvera, of California; and siblings Melvin, Ray, Bruce, Nancy and Jerry.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by wife Bonnie; and sisters Jeanette, Louise and Nancy.

A memorial service and inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Edgehill Cemetery, Hunlock Creek. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a celebration of life reception at The Shawnee Room at Happy Pizza, 40 W. Main St., Plymouth.