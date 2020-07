Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

SLOCUM TWP. — Harold D. Walk Sr., of Slocum Township, died April 17, 2020. Burial will be held in Slocum Cemetery, Slocum, at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Arrangements by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, Mountain Top.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store