EXETER — Harold Evans, 94, of Exeter and formerly of Dallas, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Albin and Sarah Morgan Evans. He attended Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre and was a longtime member of the Laurel Run Primitive Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was on the Island of Layte in the Philippines at the end of the war when Japan surrendered.

After he returned home from the war, he worked various jobs but eventually settled on trucking. He was an owner/operator, over-the-road truck driver until his retirement in 2011 (he was 86 years old). Along the way, he earned many safety awards for accident-free driving. His hobby of tinkering with things included cars, trucks, electronics and, most recently, vacuum cleaners, earning him the name "the vacuum whisperer"! He attended the Kingston Active Adult Center and was the shuffleboard champion.

Mr. Evans was a member of the American Legion and Veteran of Foreign War Posts. He was an active board member of the Eagles Club.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, the former Lena Mossuto; and siblings Carl Evans, Earl Evans, Ernest Evans, Mary Evans Vojcik and Avenel Evans.

Surviving are his children, Harold Lee Evans, Carol Lee Evans (Leslie Burrs) and Nancy Lois Evans-Zbysheski (Richard Zbysheski); grandchildren, Melissa Evans McNamara, Michael Lee Evans, Aryssa Lee Burrs, Lane Richard Zbysheski and Raphael James Zbysheski; great-grandchildren, Liam and Emily McNamara; and many nieces and nephews to include Jeannette Killian, Greg Evans and Corinne Jasulevicz.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, in Trucksville United Methodist Church, 40 Knob Hill Rd., Shavertown. Pastors Jay E. Jones and Ian R. Hastings will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.