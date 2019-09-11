FORTY FORT — Harold "Hal" Kishbaugh, 85, of Shavertown, formerly of Forty Fort, passed into eternal life Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Born in Swoyersville, he was the son of William and Rose (Gray) Kishbaugh.

He attended Forty Fort schools and upon graduation from the high school in 1952, he entered the U.S. Navy. After training at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida, he served with the Naval Air Training Command in the Mediterranean with the 7th Fleet.

After an honorable discharge, he returned home, graduated from Wilkes-Barre Business College and was employed a number of years in the Lancaster and Allentown area.

In 1977, he was elected to Forty Fort Borough Council, serving as vice chairman and was instrumental, along with others, in securing land along the river for youth sporting events.

In 1998, he retired from the Department of Corrections. He was a member of Dallas Rotary.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jane; son Curtis; stepdaughter Laura Maturi-Soloman; sister Edith Bowman, of Swiftwater; granddaughter Kaitlyn, his "pride and joy"; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were siblings William, Charles, Lewis and Bertha; and his stepson, Michael Maturi.

Memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 14, in Shavertown United Methodist Church, 163 N. Pioneer Ave., Shavertown.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

The family would like to thank Celtic Hospice for their compassionate care.