SHICKSHINNY — Harold L. Rosencrance, 65, beloved husband to Brenda (Butchko), married 37 years, proud father of twin sons, Shane, of Marietta, Ga., and Devin, of Fayetteville, and cherished father-in-law to Katrina, of Fayetteville, passed away April 12, 2019.

Harold was the son of the late Dorothy (Goss) and Melvin L. Rosencrance, of Shickshinny, and brother to the late David Rosencrance, of Chalfont.

He was a 1971 graduate of Northwest Area High School and a member of the class reunion planning committee. He was a member of the Newport Township Lions and the Polish Falcons of America.

Over his lifetime, Harold worked for Wise Food Inc., Rudebon, and partnered with K&R Aluminum and Construction. For the past 20 years, he was employed by CTDI, a telecommunication company, as a field supervisor.

Harold's interests included traveling with his family and friends, playing golf, attending concerts, NASCAR races and supporting the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins and Penn State. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a loyal and dependable person who found happiness in helping others.

Harold will be greatly missed by his siblings, Ronald (Josie), of Annville, Linda (Keith), of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Beverly (Barry), of Millville; his twin brother, Howard (Karla), of Shickshinny; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Great-nieces Alaina, Cecelia, Violet and Fiona and great-nephew Jaxon will remember the many great times they had with their Poppy II.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the McMichael Funeral Home, 4394 Red Rock Rd., Benton, until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Pastor Scott L. Lyons, Stillwater Christian Church, will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Harold's obituary at www.mcmichaelfuneralhome.com.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice.