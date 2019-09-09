MOUNTAIN TOP — Harold R. Ronan Jr., 89, of Mountain Top, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Born in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late Harold R. and Dorothy Freeman Ronan Sr.; was a graduate of MIT, where he earned his Bachelors of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and was a graduate of N.J. Institute of Technology, where he earned his masters in electrical engineering. He served his country proudly, as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mountain Top. Harold was employed as an electrical/mechanical Engineer for RCA and was a history buff. He enjoyed playing golf, watching old movies and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Steven and Scott Ronan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Smith) Ronan; daughter, Debbie Balogh and her husband, Ken, of Fairfield; David Ronan, of Mountain Top; Tracey Ronan and her husband, Paul Lenhart, of Jefferson; five grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Amy and Kayla; one great-grandson, Lucas; nieces and nephews.

There will be a funeral, held privately, from the Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with interment in Alberts Cemetery, Mountain Top. Pastor Michelle Kaufman will officiate.

Family would like to Thank the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit for the loving and dedicated care given to Harold during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MIT, Memorial Gift Office, 600 Memorial Drive, W98-500, Cambridge, MA 02139.

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information.