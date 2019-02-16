NANTICOKE — Harold W. Bombe, 97, of Nanticoke, passed away Feb. 14, 2019, at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Hospice Inpatient unit.

Born Dec. 27, 1921, in Nanticoke, Harold was the son of the late Charles and Helen Zabrowski Bombe. Harold was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1939. He served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. Harold was a graduate of East Stroudsburg Teacher's College, Class of 1949, and attended the University of Scranton. Harold taught at Nanticoke High School and in Stirling, N.J., for several years. He then was the plant manager of McGregor Sportswear until his retirement.

Harold was a member of the American Legion Post 350, Nanticoke, and a proud member of the Athletic Club of Nanticoke and served as its toastmaster. Harold played semi-professional basketball and was a lifelong fan of the Oakland Athletics, which he followed from their humble start in Philadelphia all the way to Oakland, Calif. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Eleanor Kanon Bombe, and sister Helen Bombe Urban.

Harold is survived by his daughter, Gail Blaum, and husband Richard; son Charles Bombe; and grandsons Charlie Bombe and Brandon Bombe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Faustina Parrish, main site, Hanover Street, Nanticoke. Friends may call 9 a.m. until time of service at the church.

The family would like to thank the Hospice staff for their loving care and compassion. They would also like to thank the staff at Tiffany Court in Kingston, where he was a resident for the past several years. Harold will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke. Funeral arrangements were made by the Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.