Harry E. Worke passed to his eternal life in Heaven on Feb. 5, 2020, in Gino Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.

He was born July 23, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, to Harry and Ruth Kitchen Worke.

Unfortunately, Harry became an orphan since his mother died giving birth. His young father was unable to work and care for him, so Harry was put in the care of his Aunt Minnie for years until he was accepted to Milton Hershey School for Boys. He lived there until age 15 when he returned to Wilkes-Barre.

Life was tough in those early years, since boys did all the farm chores before and after school. As a 6-foot teenager, he became a star basketball player for Coughlin High School and graduated in 1960.

He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1963 and served 4 years at bases from Florida to above the Arctic Circle where he was in charge of keeping base heated. His military training enabled him to eventually start his own plumbing and heating business.

He was well known throughout the Valley serving customers for about 50 years until forced to retire due to failing health.

He is survived by a sister, Mrs. Nancy Reinard, a daughter, Antonnette Worke, niece Linda and nephew Billy and godchildren.

His cremains will be interred in a private ceremony with full military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.