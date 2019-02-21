JENKINS TWP. — Harry J. Giacometti, 88, of Jenkins Township, formerly of Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was a 1948 graduate of Wyoming High School and the University of Scranton. A decorated veteran of the Korean War, he last served as business manager of the Wyoming Area School District until his retirement in 1997. After his retirement, he volunteered his time with many charitable organizations and served on the board of the United Methodist Homes at Wesley Village.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Josephine (Gelso); sons Joseph P. Giacometti (Barbara), of Dallas, and Harry J. Giacometti Jr. (Katherine), of Haddonfield, N.J.; daughter-in-law Dawn Rosencrans Giacometti, of Dallas; eight loving grandchildren (Lisa, Harry, Hannah, William, Sam, Anna, Claire and Charles); and numerous nieces and nephews. Harry was preceded in death by his son, Charles J. Giacometti, of Dallas; parents Joseph and Anna Giacometti; and sisters Nora Leone, Elizabeth Lello and Nancy Howe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in St. Anthony's Church, St. Barbara Parish, Memorial Avenue, Exeter. Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcomed by the family to The Harry Giacometti Memorial Scholarship, A203 Schechter Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Anthony Recupero Funeral Home, West Pittston.