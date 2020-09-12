1/1
Harry J. Shewan
1937 - 2020
Harry J. Shewan peacefully passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the age of 82, surrounded by his family.

Harry is survived by his son, Richard Shewan, and grandchildren, Kevin Shewan, Samantha Shewan, Corey Walsh, Megan Walsh and Melissa Walsh. He is predeceased by his wife, Jule Shewan, and daughter, Justine Walsh (Shewan).

Harry was born in Larksville on Oct. 1, 1937, to Edward Shewan and Agnes Shonk. He graduated from Larksville High School in 1955 and spent 35 years working for United Pants, in addition to serving in the Marine Reserves from 1959 to 1964.

Harry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family. He spent the last 25 years driving for Wyoming Valley West School District. Best known as "Mr. Harry the bus driver," he drove thousands of students on school runs, field trips and sports teams. Harry was so beloved by those he drove, they even created a special song to sing in his honor. He was truly an incredible member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Friends may call on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
