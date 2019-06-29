DORRANCE — Harry T. Powell, 83, a resident of Dorrance, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Harry and Elizabeth (Wildrick) Powell. He graduated from Meyers High School with the Class of 1953, where he was a standout football player who played in the first Unico Game and was recruited by several professional teams. Prior to retiring, Harry worked in the trucking industry as a bus driver and also as business agent for Teamsters Local 401.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Gertrude Powell.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Walsh Powell; children Elizabeth Powell, of Dorrance, Susan Collins and husband Michael, of Melrose, Mass., and Harry Powell and wife Lottie, of La Plume; a sister, Sharon M. Powell, of Wilkes-Barre; and grandchildren Brink Powell, Garrett, Shannon and Mitchell Collins.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Memorial Shrine Cemetery. McCune Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.