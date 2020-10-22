1/
Harry W. Yaletsko
WYOMING — Harry W. Yaletsko, 73, of Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Andrew and Erma Sickler Yaletsko. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Offset Paperback, Dallas.

Preceding him in death was his wife, the former Sue Ellen Sheffler Yaletsko, son, Harry Yaletsko Jr., sister, Mary Lou Burns.

Surviving are his children; Jason Yaletsko, of Wyoming; Andrew and David Yaletsko, of Wilkes-Barre; Susan Yaletsko, of Wilkes-Barre; brother; Andrew Yaletsko and his wife, Nancy, of Philadelphia; sister, Kathy Morreale and her husband, John, of Scranton; companion; Mary Jeanne Higdon, of Exeter; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Carol Folk officiating.

Entombment will be in the Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.

Friends may call Monday 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
