SHAVERTOWN — Harry "Hank" Williams, 88, of East Meadow Street, Chase Manor, Shavertown, died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Mountain View Nursing Center, Montrose.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late William G. and Margaret Smith Williams. He graduated from Coughlin High School, Class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Hank had resided in Shavertown since 1977. Previously he had resided in Forty Fort. He had been employed as a sale representative for Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corp. for 32 years and later was the owner of Northeast Amigo.

Hank was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Dallas. He served as an elder, deacon and on almost every committee at the church. Recently he was the president of the Men's Club. Formerly he was a member of Forty Fort Presbyterian Church.

He was active with the Cub Scout pack 123 and Boy Scout troop 123 of Forty Fort. He also coached for many years with Forty Fort Little League.

Hank was a 50-year active member of Kingston Lodge 395, F&AM.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Nancy Miller Williams; children, Richard (Keri) Williams of Webster, Massachusetts, Karen (Michael) Perzia, Swoyersville, Susan (Mark) Smith of Springville, Raymond Scott (Gette) Williams of Elysburg, and Ken (Karen) Williams of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; grandchildren Jason Williams, Aaron Williams, Adrienne Campbell, Caitlin Williams, Stephanie Williams, Lee-Anne Liberatore, Michelle Curtis, Kimberly Perzia McKinley, Jillian Smith-Carpenter, Benjamin Smith, Jacklyn DelPrete, Samantha Kozokas, Andrew Williams, Lucy Williams, Amanda Williams, Dana Williams, Caley Schmidt, Eric Schmidt; and step-grandchildren Dorothy Shoup, Rebecca Shoup, Molly Shoup and Andrew Shoup; great-grandchildren Pierce Campbell, Julian Williams, Emily Williams, Grayson McKinley, Scarlett McKinley, Gianni Bruno, Avery Curtis, Christopher James Curtis, Bradley Curtis, Kathryn Smith, Jamie Smith-Carpenter, Jack DelPrete, Jocelyn DelPrete and three more on the way; and a step great-grandchild, Haley Knight.

A Memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday in Trinity Presbyterian Church, 105 Irem Road, Dallas, with Pastor Jen Baer, officiating.

Friends and relatives may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. A Masonic will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday evening.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 105 Irem Road, Dallas, PA 18612, or Meadow View Resident Activity Fund, 225 Park, St, Montrose, PA 18801.

