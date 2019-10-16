On Oct. 14, 1019, after months of failing health, Harvey Weintraub died peacefully at home with his beloved wife Judy by his side.

He was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Philadelphia to Eugene and Ida (Robinson) Weintraub. Harvey was raised in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia and graduated from Central High School. He earned his BS degree from Muhlenberg College and then attended Thomas Jefferson Medical School with residency training at Einstein Medical Center, Western Psychiatric Institute at the University of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia Psychiatric Center. He served in the U.S. Navy before opening his practice, as well as developing and heading a progressive mental health inpatient unit in Willingboro, N.J. He later completed a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at Jefferson University.

In 1987, he relocated to Northeastern Pennsylvania, where he practiced general and child and adolescent psychiatry at various community mental health agencies, schools and a private practice. He treasured his woodland retreat, classical music, opera, reading and lifelong learning. He was a member of the Flowing River Sangha.

Dr. Weintraub was known to family, friends, colleagues and patients as a compassionate, caring physician, a man of reflection, children's champion and friend, wise, caring and kind. This gentle, humble, wonderful man has left a permanent mark and will be lovingly remembered.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Judy; two children, Susan Joseph and her husband, Mitchell, of Laguna Hills, Calif., and Robert Weintraub, of Boston, Mass.; four grandchildren, Jessica, Dana, Lauren Weintraub and Mateo Joseph; and his cousins, Norman and Sylvia Lieberman.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, from the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to Kunkle Fire and Ambulance, Dallas.