FORTY FORT — Agnes Havrilla Reggie, 87, a resident of Forty Fort, passed peacefully into eternal life, surrounded by her loving family, early Wednesday morning, Oct. 2, 2019, at her home.

Her loving husband was the late Jasper J. "Joe" Reggie, who passed away on Jan. 22, 2019. Jasper and Agnes were blessed to share 63 beautiful years of marriage.

Born on March 13, 1932, in Czechoslovakia, Agnes was one of four children born to the late George and Mary (Hric) Havrilla.

Along with her family, Agnes immigrated to the United States in 1937, settling in Exeter. She went on to graduate from the former Exeter High School and the former Wilkes-Barre Business College.

After graduating from business college, Agnes gained employment at the Kirby Health Center, Wilkes-Barre, working there for five years. Following that, she began her lifelong career as a loving wife, mother and homemaker.

Agnes was a faithful Catholic and a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. Agnes was also a proud and active member of several local organizations, including the Reginas of Kings College, the Wyoming Valley Flower Club and the Northeast Pennsylvania Orchid Society.

A wonderful cook and baker, Agnes took great pride in every meal she prepared. Throughout her life, her favorite place to be was in her garden and she was especially proud of her cultivation and nurturing of her prized orchids. Caring for her family and her flowers were her passions in life, and she will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend.

In addition to her parents, George and Mary Havrilla, and her husband, Jasper, Agnes was preceded in death by her brothers, George and John Havrilla; and her nephew, Jason Granteed.

Agnes is survived by her son, Joseph Reggie; her daughter, Mia Reggie and her husband, Edward Stash; her loving granddaughters, Bella and Sophia Stash; her sister, Ann Granteed and brother in-law, Dominick Granteed; her nephew, Mark Granteed; and her nieces, Mary Reggie Delano and Judy Harvey; as well as her other nieces and nephews.

The Reggie Family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Agnes' caregivers, Lisa Wooditch, Lora Katsock and Lia Cholikidze, for the outstanding care they provided Agnes in the comfort of her home. The family wishes to also thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care they provided Agnes during her final days.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Agnes' viewing which will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville.

Those friends who will be attending the funeral Mass are kindly asked to assemble directly at the church on Monday morning.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.

For additional information or to send the Reggie Family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Agnes' memory to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.