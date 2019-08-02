HUNLOCK CREEK — Hedwig Celia Kupersmit (née Mizdail) passed away on July 31, 2019, at age 95.

Hedwig, born Feb. 8, 1924, in Hunlock Creek, was the daughter of the late William and Frances Sobieski Mizdail.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius B. Kupersmit.

She is survived by her sister, Frances Castiglioni. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Eugene and Dennis Mizdail; and sisters, Margaret Schrama, Leona Mizdail and Marie Mark.

Hedwig graduated from Harter High School, West Nanticoke, and completed nurses training at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y. She received her bachelor's degree from Hunter College and her master's from St. John's University in Queens, N.Y.

Viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home, 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2011 PA-29, Hunlock Creek. Interment to follow at parish cemetery.